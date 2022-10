NC Department of Labor investigating death of worker at Wolfspeed facility in Durham

The North Carolina Department of Labor is investigating after a man died at a Wolfspeed facility in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Labor is investigating after a man died at a Wolfspeed facility in Durham.

The incident happened October 13 at the Wolfspeed facility in the Research Triangle.

Officials say Vincent Farrell, 45, was electrocuted while at the facility working as an electrician.

Officials with the department of labor said the investigation could take months to complete.