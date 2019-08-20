Durham woman accused of crashing into 16-year-old, leaving her to fend for herself

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham woman faces felony charges after a crash in Wake County.

Fuquay-Varina Police Department said Serita Davis, 39, hit a 16-year-old girl who was riding a moped on U.S. 401 near the intersection of Hilltop Needmore Road on Friday night around 10:30.

The teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She remains hospitalized as of Tuesday morning.

Investigators said Davis was driving her SUV when she crashed into the girl on the moped. Davis then drove off.

Davis' arrest record includes multiple cases of driving while impaired dating back to 2014.
