WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --Former Wake County Register of Deeds Laura Riddick pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly $1 million in county funds on Friday morning.
Riddick, who pleaded guilty to 6 counts, was sentenced to a minimum of five years and a maximum of seven years in prison with the option of work release.
Riddick sentenced to a minimum of five years and a maximum of seven and led away to jail. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/zfJOrSI4nR— Ed Crump (@EdCrumpABC11) August 24, 2018
Records show the funds - which total more than $926,600 - were stolen from 2010 to 2016.
RELATED:
4 indicted in relation to missing money from Wake County Register of Deeds office
Former Wake County Register of Deeds turns herself into authorities after being indicted for allegedly stealing money
In court, Riddick apologized, saying she planned to serve her sentence "with dignity."
Riddick's attorney said she paid back all of the money and since been diagnosed with a "compulsion to hoard money."
Riddick’s attorney says she has now paid back all the money and has been diagnosed with a “compulsion to hoard money”. Watch live: https://t.co/YAGyfP305L #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Tx6sH2hVpM— Ed Crump (@EdCrumpABC11) August 24, 2018
A search warrant application, dated May 3, shows investigators obtained Visa card statements, which showed transactions from 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 at South Seas Island Resort in Florida.