Laura Riddick pleads guilty to embezzling nearly $1M, claims she has a 'compulsion to hoard money'

Watch as Laura Riddick pleads guilty to 6 counts of embezzlement

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Former Wake County Register of Deeds Laura Riddick pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly $1 million in county funds on Friday morning.

Riddick, who pleaded guilty to 6 counts, was sentenced to a minimum of five years and a maximum of seven years in prison with the option of work release.



Records show the funds - which total more than $926,600 - were stolen from 2010 to 2016.

In court, Riddick apologized, saying she planned to serve her sentence "with dignity."



Riddick's attorney said she paid back all of the money and since been diagnosed with a "compulsion to hoard money."



A search warrant application, dated May 3, shows investigators obtained Visa card statements, which showed transactions from 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 at South Seas Island Resort in Florida.
