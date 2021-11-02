'Dancing with the Stars' recap: New duo tops leaderboard as another bites the dust on 'Queen Night'

LOS ANGELES -- They promised they would rock us and they did! "Dancing with the Stars" honored the classic music of legendary rock band Queen this week.The nine remaining couples not only performed solo dances, but also had the chance to earn extra points in group relay dances. And the end of this round of competition surprised everyone in the ballroom.A new couple landed on the top of the judge's scoreboard this week: influencer Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy."That is really, really incredible and I will never forget that moment," Jade said."This is my first 10 on 'Dancing with the Stars' in four years," Chmerkovskiy said. "So yeah, I've had a great season."And even though the past leading scorers JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson were in second place in points, in the end they were in the bottom two when those scores were combined with fan votes."As my mom calls it, we rally the troops. We rally the troops and we get them to vote. I know next week Jenna is going to come in with fire with our dance," JoJo said.The other couple in the bottom two: wrestler Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Witney Carson. It was up to the judges to decide who to save. And in a true Queen tribute, another couple had to bite the dust.Judges Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli unanimously agreed that JoJo and Jenna should dance another week, sending The Miz home."Every time I came out here, I gave everything, my heart, my body, like everything I could possibly do, I did. So I walk away with this with no regrets and a little lighter on my feet," The Miz said.Next week, the eight remaining celebrities will dance to the music of pop icon Janet Jackson."She was so sexy and so hot and just like a powerhouse," said Melora Hardin."I've seen her four or five times in person, so I love Janet Jackson. Excited!" Cody Rigsby said.Also next week, the couples are facing a double elimination. "Dancing with the Stars" airs Monday night on ABC.