Female Eagle Scout inspired to see woman become vice president

SACRAMENTO, CA (WTVD) -- Young girls in an organization that just recently opened up to them see Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as a role model.

"It's very exciting, and I think she's a great role model for all of us to see how far we can go," Melissa Meux said.

Meus, 14, is one of the first girls to become an Eagle Scouts, the highest honor in the Boy Scouts of America. The Scouts started admitting girls in 2018.

Meux is part of a group of young ladies paving the way for others to earn the rank of Eagle Scout, like her friend Ayisi.

Now Meux, Ayisi and others like them have a new role model to look up to.

"Her public service record has been very inspiring and awesome for people like me who want to achieve what she has achieved later in life," Ayisi said.

Harris indirectly spoke to Meux and Ayisi during her victory speech over the weekend.

"But while I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last. Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities and to the children of our country regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message: Dream with ambition, lead with conviction and see yourselves in a way that others may not simply because they've never seen it before."

Watch Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' full acceptance speech from Delaware Saturday night
Speaking from Delaware on Saturday, Nov. 7, Vice president-elect Kamala Harris paid tribute to Black women who "so often prove they are the backbone of our democracy."



"It's pretty cool that we get to see her go into office while we're becoming Eagle Scouts," Meux said.
