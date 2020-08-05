Recovery effort begins after Isaias tears through North Carolina

At least six people are dead after Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain during an inland march up the east coast. The storm hit land at Ocean Isle Beach Monday night around 11 p.m. as a category 1 hurricane. By 6 a.m., it was out of North Carolina, moving north into Virginia.
Wednesday morning, roughly 46,000 are still without power in the state. Downed trees and power lines remain a problem in many parts of eastern North Carolina. In Oak Island, those still there must evacuate by noon on Wednesday.
Two were killed in Bertie County when a tornado took out a mobile home park. Gov. Cooper will tour the damage in Bertie County Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service will also survey the area to gather how strong the tornado was. Some Bertie County residents will be allowed back to their homes on Wednesday.
The two people killed have not yet been identified.
Gov. Roy Cooper said President Donald Trump pledged to send federal assistance for the storm clean up. Director of Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry said once local officials are able to complete disaster assessments, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be able to determine whether to issue a federal disaster declaration.
Isaias, now a post-tropical cyclone, has moved into southeastern Canada.