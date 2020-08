President Trump pledges recovery help following Hurricane Isaias, Gov. Roy Cooper says

Oak Island sustained significant damage along the beachfront during Hurricane Isaias. Staff has been working to respond to emergency calls and is reviewing damage, and the Damage Assessment Team will be out this morning as well. (1 of 2) — Town of Oak Island (@OakIsland_Town) August 4, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Isaias made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at Ocean Isle Beach in Brunswick County, North Carolina, at 11:10 p.m. Monday. By 6 a.m. Tuesday, the storm had moved into Virginia, having been in North Carolina for just under 7 hours.In a 1 p.m. update, Isaias was close to Philadelphia and about 80 miles west-southwest of New York City. As of 11 a.m., the storm is moving north at 35 miles per hour with 70 mph maximum sustained winds.Isaias brought dangerous wind, heavy rain and storm surge to different areas from the coast all the way into central North Carolina. The town of Oak Island, which is near where Isaias made landfall, sustained significant damage, according to a social media post by town officials. According to Gov. Roy Cooper the storm spawned multiple tornadoes. At least two people died from those tornadoes in Bertie County.The heaviest rain recorded so far was around 5 inches in the Wilmington area. Isaias dropped between 1-3 inches all across the rest of central and eastern North Carolina.The rest of Tuesday is looking beautiful, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s.For the rest of the week, temperatures stay in the upper 80s and there is a chance for scattered storms, because the same weather pattern that pushed Isaias out of our area will continue to funnel atmospheric disturbances across North Carolina, which could develop into pop up storms.The only watches and warnings that remain are for flooding. Click here to view the latest weather advisories. In Ocean Isle, several homes caught fire shortly after Hurricane Isaias made landfall.As of 1:50 p.m., there were more than 224,000 people in North Carolina without power. Click here for the latest on power outages.In a news conference Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper said President Donald Trump pledged to send federal assistance for the storm clean up. Director of Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry said once local officials are able to complete disaster assessments, the Federal Emergency Managment Agency will be able to determine whether to issue a federal disaster declaration.Sprayberry said 24 emergency shelters opened across the state Monday evening into Tuesday morning, housing 40 people. "Many people heeded the advice to stay with family or friends," Sprayberry said.Overall, Cooper commended local officials and North Carolinians for taking the threat of the storm seriously."In North Carolina, we don't have the luxury of sitting back to see how hurricane season goes," Cooper said, particularly highlighting the work of the emergency management team as they prepped for a hurricane during a pandemic. "I'm thankful for their work and pray we don't need to see it in action again this year."Cooper also urged residents and visitors to keep social distancing requirements in mind while helping neighbors clean up damage from the storm."Our state has recovered from some fierce storms over the year. As we pick up the pieces today, let's harness that spirit of recovery resilience that has gotten us through tough times before," Cooper said.