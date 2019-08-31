accuweather

Drinking water safety: What to know when a hurricane hits

During and after a hurricane, take caution with your drinking water. Depending on how the storm impacts infrastructure in your area, the water could become contaminated and could cause diseases like hepatitis, cholera and dysentery.

Follow this tips from AccuWeather to ensure drinking water safety:

  • Avoid cloudy or smelly water for bathing, brushing your teeth, ice making and cooking.
  • Boil water for one minute and let it cool inside a clean container to kill most types of disease-causing organisms.
  • Disinfect water with water purification tablets. Liquid chlorine bleach will also work; make sure it contains 5.25 to 6 percent of sodium hypochlorite and no perfumes.
  • Stock up on at least three days' worth of bottled water per person. People in warmer climates may need to double their supply.
  • Follow instructions from local authorities.


SEE ALSO: How to keep food safe during a power outage

EMBED More News Videos

If you lose power, follow these steps to keep your refrigerated and frozen food safe for as long as possible.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherhurricane doriansevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Hurricane hacks for food storage and more
How to keep food safe during a power outage
ACCUWEATHER
How to keep mosquitoes away after a flood
How to stay safe when the power goes out during a hurricane
How to keep food safe during a power outage
Hurricane hacks for food storage and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian path could turn, potentially impact Carolinas
Hundreds march against hate following KKK rally in Hillsborough
Army Green Beret killed in Afghanistan
10 teens injured in shooting at high school football game in Alabama
Clayton serial pizza robber targeting Domino's and Papa John's drivers
Peeper caught near child's room mistakenly released from hospital
19-year-old's body found in woods, 18-year-old wanted for murder
Show More
'A big, mad dash:' Florida hurricane evacuees track storm from Wake County
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan stabbed in prison
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
Hundreds to march against hate in Hillsborough
Busy travel weekend at RDU; some flying in from Florida, away from Hurricane Dorian
More TOP STORIES News