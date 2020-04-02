Coronavirus

Edgecombe County man arrested for throwing barn party with more than 70 people, violating executive order

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Edgecombe County man is charged with violating Gov. Roy Cooper's order banning gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to a release from the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office, deputies went to investigate a shooting on Bynum Drive near Langely Circle on Saturday.

When they arrived, deputies said they saw several cars speed away from the area. They went behind a house and saw at least 70 people hanging out at a barn.

While Cooper's Stay-at-Home order was not yet in effect at the time of the party, Cooper had issued an earlier order banning gatherings of more than 50 people.

Deputies said during the party, someone fired a gun and a stray bullet went into the back window of an elderly couple's kitchen.

Edgecombe County Sheriff Clee Atkinson said anyone that violates the Stay-at-Home order, which bans gatherings of more than 10 people, will also be charged.

The party's host, John Fitzgerald Taylor, was arrested and charged for violating the governor's executive order.
