5th-grade Hillsborough student to compete in 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fifth-grade student from Grady Brown Elementary School in Hillsborough will be on the national stage after qualifying for the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Isaiah Henry punched his ticket after winning first place in the 2023 Duke Regional Spelling Bee.

Henry's winning word was vanda. That is the name of a genus of orchids found in the Eastern Hemisphere.

Believe it or not, the 10-year-old's favorite subject at school is math.

Henry's trip to Washington, D.C. will be May 28 to June 2. The preliminary round for the spelling bee starts on May 30.

If he advances through the preliminary rounds, the final competition will occur on Thursday, June 1.

