The school board is also expected to vote on approving a hiring timeline and the vacancy announcement.

Wake County School Board talks search for new superintendent, other vacancies

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County School Board will meet to talk about their search for a new superintendent and discuss filling other vacancies.

The group is expected to approve the hiring of the North Carolina School Boards Association to lead the search.

All of that will be happening during the meeting at 5:30 p.m.

Current Wake County Superintendent Catty Moore is retiring on July 1, after serving five years as the first Latina and woman to lead the state's largest district.

Before the meeting, the school board will also hold a work session where they are expected to discuss other vacancies in the district as well as staffing and compensation.

That session starts at 2:30 p.m. in Cary.