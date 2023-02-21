Wake County School Board begins recruiting process for new superintendent

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new superintendent will be taking over Wake County Public School System and be responsible for nearly 160,000 students districtwide.

Wake County School Board will be given a presentation Tuesday during a work session outlining the recruiting process.

Superintendent Catty Moore is leaving July 1.

She's made history as the first woman and Latina to head WCPSS.

Wake County President of North Carolina Association of Educators, Christina Spears says Moore has done major work around equity during her time including the implementation of an equity policy.

"How do we look at equity as it relates to leadership and instruction practices. The hope is the board uses that policy as it makes all of its decisions," she said.

Wake's superintendent oversees nearly 200 schools and more than 10,000 teachers.