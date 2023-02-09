WATCH LIVE

Wake County Schools Superintendent announces retirement

Thursday, February 9, 2023 3:42PM
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Schools Superintendent Catty Moore announced she will be retiring in July.

Wake County Schools is the largest district in the state.

It was announced in a letter sent out to employees, according to our newsgathering partners at News & Observer.

"I make this decision with a heavy heart but with undeniable confidence in the WCPSS community moving forward," Moore said in her announcement.

She is Wake County's first Latina superintendent and first female superintendent.

Moore will leave her post at the end of the school year on July 1.

