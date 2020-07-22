Here's an inside look at NC State's COVID-19 preparations before students head back to campus

Coronavirus

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The busy spots on NC State's campus are still quiet. But in less than 10 days, students will return to a much different campus amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If they were going to come back to campus and just stay in their residence hall the entire time. It would be just as easy for them to stay at home," said Tim Hogan, Director of Student Centers.

That's why Hogan said it was so important to take precautions to protect the Pack.

"When we're in the dining room here, you'll just be coming here to pick up your meal. You won't stand in line to order it," Hogan said.

Ordering food will be contactless and if you want to eat, study or socialize, you'll have less seating options.

"We've removed a bunch of our furniture to have fewer spaces for people to sit and the furniture we left in the building we've attempted to distance over six feet," Hogan said.

The gyms on campus won't open at the beginning of the year based on the governor's guidance but when the time comes, they're ready. They've separated exercise equipment and created pods around the cardio machines.

"It's not going to be the same. It's definitely going to be weird. It going to be different. We recognize that but ultimately we want to make sure the students coming to NC State have the same experience they would've had last year or the year before," said Eric Hawkes, Executive Director of Wellness and Recreation.

Students will be required to wear masks in all campus buildings. School leaders say they will close spaces if need be throughout the year.
