EDUCATION

Apple CEO Tim Cook to speak at Duke commencement

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at an event to announce new products at Apple headquarters, Monday, March 21, 2016, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Apple CEO Tim Cook will deliver Duke's commencement address this spring, the University President announced Saturday.

"From the first day I walked onto campus more than 30 years ago, Duke has been a source of inspiration and pride for me -- both professionally and through the deep personal friendships that have endured to this day," said Cook. "It's my honor to be returning to salute the class of 2018 as they begin the next chapter of their lives as Duke graduates."

Cook is a graduate of Duke University's Fuqua School of Business and a member of the university's Board of Trustees. In addition to his service at Duke, Cook serves on the boards of directors of Nike and the National Football Foundation.

Duke's commencement ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, May 13, 2018.

For more information visit, commencement.duke.edu/
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationduke universityappletim cookDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Make sure your child knows these 3 things before starting kindergarten
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
More Education
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News