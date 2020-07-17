Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools to begin with full-time remote learning option for upcoming school year

Before the vote, Superintendent Jim Causby recommended full-time remote learning (Plan C) after meeting with fellow school superintendents of surrounding counties such as Wake, Durham and Orange, which plan to make similar decisions. Causby recognized the strong concerns expressed by parents and staffers.
"This is not a decision I wanted to make," Causby said.
School board member Deon Temne said the nine weeks would allow for teaching plans moving forward.
During the meeting, board members also unanimously approved the district remote-learning plan to send to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction presented by assistant superintendent Jessica O'Donovan:
- Structured flexibility -- school will create daily/weekly schedules that outline live sessions and asynchronous learning
- One-to-one devices for students and hotspots with unlimited data
- Daily participation is expected, attendance will be recorded in Powerschool
- Feedback on student work will be provided; grades will be assigned
- SEL opportunities into the daily and weekly schedule
- Practice and orientation will be provided for remote learning tools and expectations for students and families
- Students will have increased opportunities for live interaction with teachers and peers
The board decision follows shortly after the Orange County School Board unanimously agreed to spend at least the first four weeks of the school year with only virtual classes.
On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced North Carolina schools would be allowed to open under Plan B, with both in-person and online education.
He also said school districts have the option to choose Plan C, remote-only learning, if it's best for them.