teachers

Chapel Hill elementary school educator is the 2021 North Carolina 'Teacher of the Year'

EMBED <>More Videos

Chapel Hill elementary educator is the 2021 NC 'Teacher of the Year'

The 2021 Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of Year award went to fourth-grade Chapel Hill educator Eugenia Floyd.

Floyd, a graduate of East Chapel Hill High, now works in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools. She began her path as a teacher assistant eight years ago, graduating from UNC Greensboro, then earning her teaching credential from N.C. Central and finally earning a master's degree in gifted education from Elon University in 2020.

As an African American and graduate student of the CHCCS school system, Floyd said she was motivated by her own experiences as a student in the school system, she was faced with what she saw as "low expectations from her teachers."

"As a teacher, I strive to make sure my behavior and academic expectations are high for my students," Floyd said in her Teacher of the Year submission. "I am a true believer that students will do what you expect them to do."

Floyd is described by her colleagues as passionate, focused and willing to tackle equity and racial bias within the school system.

Crystal Epps, the principal of Mary Scroggs Elementary, described her as "an advocate for all her students, and she works tirelessly to make strides to close the achievement gap and dismantle systems and structures that operate with a fixed mindset," in a letter of recommendation.

Floyd was selected from nine finalists representing the nine regional districts of North Carolina.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcarrborochapel hillorange countyncnorth carolinachapel hill newsorange county newsawardteachers
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEACHERS
School for the Deaf doesn't miss a beat during pandemic
MLB to distribute $1.5M in tickets to essential workers
Gov. Cooper pitches state budget proposal heavy on education spending
Literacy program gifts NJ students 240K free books
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Slain Raleigh student had recently married her alleged killer
Rapper DMX dead at 50 after hospitalization
Severe weather threatens parts of central NC
Pfizer asks FDA to expand use of COVID shot to younger teens
LATEST: Publix to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine at NC locations
CDC says no safety issues with J&J after providers halt vaccinations
'Average' hurricane season now includes more storms: NOAA
Show More
Memorial service held for fallen Newton Grove officer killed in crash
Group breaks into, steals from Buddhist temple in Durham
Britain's Prince Philip dies at age 99, royal family says
Slain South Carolina doctor wrote of faith, life's fragility
Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs, expert says: LIVE COVERAGE
More TOP STORIES News