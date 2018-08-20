County-by-County: Where to get free school supplies for your student

Here's a list of organizations and events still available for those who need help getting school supplies this school year:
Wake County
Helping Hand Mission
Helping Hand Mission's Back to School Assistance Program gives low-income children the supplies needed for their return to school by donating backpacks and school supplies.
Donations are still being accepted at 623 Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh.
Perfectly Flawed Back to School Extravaganza
Perfectly Flawed is teaming up with Build A Lasting Legacy LLC. for a back to school event.
Their goal is to help 500 kids get back to school, with free school supplies and backpacks.
The event is Aug. 26 from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Durham County
Crayons2Calculators
Crayons2Calculators helps serve the teachers of Durham Public Schools by giving them free school supplies.
Teachers can stop by the warehouse at 809 Bacon St. and "shop" for supplies they may need.
Those wishing to donate can drop items off Tuesdays and Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Back to School Bash at SH'Bella
Your student has the chance to get school supplies and a haircut for free!
The event is at SH'Bella Model & Talent Agency (1058 W Club Blvd. Suite 225, Durham) from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Aug. 25.
2nd Annual Back to School Bash
Not only is this a good way for your student to have fun before they hit the books, it's also a good time to get them the back to school items they need.
On Aug. 25 kids can attend the back to school bash where they can enjoy a bounce house, food, live music, and then go home with some free school supplies.
The event runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1607 Angier Ave. in Durham.
Parents, you're encouraged to register before the event.
Operation Reach Back to School
On Aug. 22 students can get a free backpack and school supplies at The Lighthouse (2944 Holloway St., Durham) thanks to True Way Holy Church.
The event runs from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Cumberland County
Giveaway at Freedom Temple of Deliverance
A school supply giveaway will be held at Freedom Temple of Deliverance (120 Preston Ave., Fayetteville) on Aug. 25.
Food will also be provided; time is TBA.
Back to School Community Impact Event
Balm in Gilead will host a Back to School Community Impact Event on Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Baldwin Elementary School located at 4441 Legion Rd., Hope Mills.
Available items include school supplies, school uniforms, and more.
Hoke County
Back to School Block Party
East Hoke Middle School is hosting a free Back to School Block Party at the school on Aug. 26 from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
School supplies will be given out and food trucks, bounce houses, and relay games will be available for some summer fun.
Chatham County
Build A Backpack
United Way held its Build A Backpack School Supply Drive from July 16 - Aug. 3.
Parents are encouraged to reach out to their child's school to receive the supplies collected.
Person County
Backpack Pals
Backpack Pals provides weekend meals to children in elementary and middle school who are in need.
Volunteers pack the foods Wednesday afternoons.
Volunteers deliver the packs to schools on Thursdays and the guidance counselors distribute the packs to the students on Friday.
Franklin County
Build A Backpack
The United Way is collecting school supplies to give to students in Franklin County.
Parents can reach out to their child's school to collect the supplies.
Donations can be dropped off at 228 Park Ave., Youngsville.
