Educators meet ahead of school year to re-address demands

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --Nearly 60 educators met Friday on the steps of Leesville Road High School to re-address demands they made in the statewide Red4EdNC rally in May.
Raleigh is one of seven locations across the state where Red4EdNC held town-hall meetings and news conferences where they made declarations in defense of public schoolchildren. The other locations included Macon County, Asheville, Winston-Salem, Charlotte, Goldsboro, and Greenville.
The educators invited 16 politicians, who represent Wake County, to Friday's event; however, because of an afternoon session, they were unable to attend.
Educators with #Red4EdNC meeting right now for a town hall press conference to address demands ahead of the traditional school year. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/NoEMyhQVbl— DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) August 24, 2018
The group sent emails 10 days and also five days in advance of the event, and Rep. Cynthia Ball, Rep. Rosa Gill, and Sen. Jay Chaudhuri accepted the invitation.
Members who responded to the invitation but declined include the following: Rep. Joe John, Rep. Grier Martin, Sen. Tamara Barringer, Rep. Gale Adcock, Sen. John Alexander, and Rep. Darren G. Jackson. Not responding: Rep. Nelson Dollar, Rep. Duane Hall, Rep. Yvonne Holley, Rep. Chris Malone, Rep. Linda Hunt Williams, Sen. Dan Blue, and Sen. Chad Barefoot.
In early July, Red4EdNC introduced a "Declaration in Defense of North Carolina's Public Schoolchildren" which outlined the specific demands that arose from May's statewide rally.
Several public officials from various school boards were also in attendance at Friday's press conference.
One teacher told ABC11 that "nothing is off the table," should legislators not meet the demands presented in their declaration of defense.
This means a teacher strike is likely possible if teachers feel the need to further make their case.