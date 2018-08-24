EDUCATION

Educators meet ahead of school year to re-address demands

EMBED </>More Videos

Nearly 60 educators met on the steps of Leesville Road High School on Friday.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Nearly 60 educators met Friday on the steps of Leesville Road High School to re-address demands they made in the statewide Red4EdNC rally in May.

Raleigh is one of seven locations across the state where Red4EdNC held town-hall meetings and news conferences where they made declarations in defense of public schoolchildren. The other locations included Macon County, Asheville, Winston-Salem, Charlotte, Goldsboro, and Greenville.

The educators invited 16 politicians, who represent Wake County, to Friday's event; however, because of an afternoon session, they were unable to attend.



The group sent emails 10 days and also five days in advance of the event, and Rep. Cynthia Ball, Rep. Rosa Gill, and Sen. Jay Chaudhuri accepted the invitation.

Members who responded to the invitation but declined include the following: Rep. Joe John, Rep. Grier Martin, Sen. Tamara Barringer, Rep. Gale Adcock, Sen. John Alexander, and Rep. Darren G. Jackson. Not responding: Rep. Nelson Dollar, Rep. Duane Hall, Rep. Yvonne Holley, Rep. Chris Malone, Rep. Linda Hunt Williams, Sen. Dan Blue, and Sen. Chad Barefoot.

In early July, Red4EdNC introduced a "Declaration in Defense of North Carolina's Public Schoolchildren" which outlined the specific demands that arose from May's statewide rally.

Several public officials from various school boards were also in attendance at Friday's press conference.

One teacher told ABC11 that "nothing is off the table," should legislators not meet the demands presented in their declaration of defense.

This means a teacher strike is likely possible if teachers feel the need to further make their case.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteacherseducationmoneyRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Task force commits to making NC schools safer
Raleigh students send positive vibes through 'beautiful' bathroom
Tarboro child punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
Troubleshooter: Raleigh mom thankful dangerous bus stop changed
More Education
Top Stories
UNC BOG member: Silent Sam will be back up within 90 days
During guilty plea, Laura Riddick says she has 'compulsion to hoard money'
Bird removing scooters from UNC while parties explore possibility of partnership
ABC11 Game of the Week: Fuquay-Varina at Cary High
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
Hurricane Lane, now Category 2, dumps 30 inches of rain on Hawaii
Doctor killed family with gas-filled exercise ball, police say
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
Show More
Republicans take a mulligan, keep controversial amendments on ballot
Food truck feeds drivers amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Tarboro child punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
Chief: Police dog was left in car 6 hours, died from heat
Video shows Chris Watts discussing relationships
More News