EDUCATION

Female students outraged after Texas school dress code video goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

"This video absolutely missed the mark," a north Texas principal says.

A north Texas principal is apologizing for a viral video that was made to illustrate the school's dress code.

The video, which features the song "Bad Girls" by M.I.A., ends with the girls being schooled on fashions that won't be tolerated on campus.

"Repeat after me: I will not wear athletic shorts," an instructor barks.

Some students say the video showed a double standard, only showing girls violating the dress code.

"I've seen boys who wear tank tops, I've seen boys whose pants are sagging and showing their underwear band and that's also not dress code, but that wasn't addressed even once," student Catherine Moring said.

In a letter to parents, the principal said "this video absolutely missed the mark."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationdress codestudentstexas newsfashionviral videoTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
What's happened since May's Rally for Respect
Who is Silent Sam?
Hoke County schools take safety precautions with mobile app
County-by-County: Where to get free school supplies for your student
More Education
Top Stories
FBI investigating Cary elementary school teacher accused of possessing child porn
Silent Sam silenced? Gov. Cooper speaks after toppling of Confederate statue
FBI investigating threats to Raleigh synagogue made before Jewish New Year
Mollie Tibbetts' body found, authorities believe
Affidavit: Colorado man admits he killed wife, but says she strangled their two daughters
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Woman denied job after testing positive for cannabis after using pot lip balm
Show More
NC beach homes 'doomed' due to climate change, professor says
PNC Arena hoping to fill more than 400 jobs
Protesters knock down Silent Sam statue, which had stood on UNC campus since 1913
What's happened since May's Rally for Respect
Raleigh police watching Confederate monuments at State Capitol
More News