A north Texas principal is apologizing for a viral video that was made to illustrate the school's dress code.The video, which features the song "Bad Girls" by M.I.A., ends with the girls being schooled on fashions that won't be tolerated on campus."Repeat after me: I will not wear athletic shorts," an instructor barks.Some students say the video showed a double standard, only showing girls violating the dress code."I've seen boys who wear tank tops, I've seen boys whose pants are sagging and showing their underwear band and that's also not dress code, but that wasn't addressed even once," student Catherine Moring said.In a letter to parents, the principal said "this video absolutely missed the mark."