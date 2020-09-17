As COVID-19 metrics stabilize, Gov. Cooper will allow elementary schools to open full-time

The announcement means administrators can implement 'Plan A' of the state's protocols as early as October 5, but officials are limiting that option to kindergarten through fifth grade only; middle schools and high schools may still offer in-person learning under 'Plan B', which requires reduced capacity and more stringent safety measures.
The governor's news conference from the Emergency Operations Center comes exactly one month since the start of the academic year, which began August 17. While 60 of the state's 115 districts are welcoming back students to the classroom, the remaining 55 districts - including Wake County Public School System, Durham Public Schools and Cumberland County Schools - remain all virtual in 'Plan C.'
Indeed, the decision ultimately depends on each district's school board, and many are committing to keep their status quo regardless of the change in protocols. Also on Thursday, the Cumberland County Schools Board of Education voted 6-3 against a proposed transition to Plan B, and board members signaled classes may remain virtual until December.
Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen, who has long said getting kids back in the classroom was her top priority, said she supported the decision because of how the data points to a lower risk of transmission among younger children.
Since March, North Carolinians ages 0-17 account for just 1 death and 11% of all cases. A recent update on schools, moreover, reports just eight clusters and 47 cases among staff and students.
Despite the progress, Thursday's decision may do little to placate outspoken critics of the governor's handling of the crisis, including Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, the Republican hoping to unseat Cooper in the November election.
"The Plan A-B-C concept laid out by the Governor was a failed plan," Forest said at his own news conference on Wednesday. "We've known for months that closed schools don't work for working families. We must reopen schools to give parents the option of sending their children to the classroom full-time. There is no science or data anywhere that suggest kids should not be in the classroom right now."
WATCH: Lt. Gov. Dan Forest tells voters he plans to reopen all schools if elected
Forest also said he would repeal the statewide mask mandate, and he was noncommittal on offering any guidance for schools when it comes to reopening amidst the pandemic.
"That is the plan. The plan is open the schools. We know it can be done safely."