Education

Homeless teen becomes high school valedictorian, earns $3M in scholarships

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A high school valedictorian in Memphis, Tennessee, earned more than $3 million in scholarships while not having a home.

Tupac Mosley, 17, told WGHP he even surprised himself with this achievement, because he surpassed all of his own goals.

"When I heard that I got $3 million, I was more than elated and excited and astonished that it was that much," Mosley said.

Mosley's father recently died. That caused his family to fall behind on bills and get evicted from their home.

Since February, Mosley has been staying in various places around Memphis. He specifically thanked a camping site and nonprofit organization that often gave him a place to sleep.

Despite the challenges of being homeless, Mosley kept a 4.3 GPA - better than any of his classmates.

During his valedictorian speech he told his classmates that he truly believed anything was possible if you believe in yourself and work hard.

"Never let your current situation, whatever circumstances you're going through, be a mountain that you can't climb," Mosley said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationtennesseescholarshiphigh schoolhomelessteengood news
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, 11-year-old girl dead after head-on collision in Harnett County
Man shot, killed in alley near Durham parking deck
Baby cut from teen mother's womb opens eyes for the first time
2 charged in Fayetteville double shooting
Children as young as six learn to shoot at Charlotte-area gun range
Bring your dog and drink bottomless wine at new theater
Meet Karli, new 'Sesame Street' character in foster care
Show More
Judge grants Bay Area family right to dead son's sperm
95-year-old woman crawls from rubble after tree smashes home
Is the blue light on your cellphone aging your skin
13-year-old boy drives into Durham apartment building
Driver known for STAYUMBL plate misses Wake Co. court date
More TOP STORIES News