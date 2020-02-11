Education

It's appreciation week for Wake County school bus drivers

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Every day, more than 700 people make sure your children get home safely and this week, Wake County officials are hoping you'll take time to say thank you to people like Eric Edwards.

For 19 years, a yellow school bus has been Edwards' mobile office.

Starting up the bus before many of us are even awake to make sure your kids get to school safely.

"You pretty much are a community figure because basically you're the first one they see in the morning and you're the last one they see in the afternoon," Edwards said.

It's a job Edwards said he loves, and that's why this week is all about acknowledging the hard work bus drivers do.

"We want to make sure that they feel like they are appreciated and they are well taken care of because every day, they pick up our students," said Melissa Lopez, East Cary Middle School assistant principal.

For the next week, schools across Wake County will surprise the more than 700 bus drivers with little treats; expressing their gratitude during Love the Bus week.

"We just want to say a big thank you to each one of them and we're super thankful that there is a week to say thank you to our bus drivers," said Stephen Sposato, Wake County Schools Transportation Operations Director.

A mentor, listening ear and a role model -- so much more than a driver, Edwards said he and many of the other Wake County drivers can't imagine doing anything else.

"I enjoy it. I enjoy every bit of it. And I'm quite sure the majority of the bus drivers in the county feel the same," Edwards said.

Wake County schools are encouraging you to do your part, too. If you see a driver, take time to say thank you or encourage your children to make a card.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwake countycaryschool busbus drivergood newsfeel goodwake county schools
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake Forest teen makes 'miracle' recovery after severe brain injury
Jussie Smollett indicted again in connection with alleged Chicago attack: officials
Police: Fayetteville man attacked girlfriend's sons
VA pays $40K owed to disabled veteran
'Raise the Age' law highlights need for more juvenile detention centers
Dad moves into student's dorm, preys on roommates: FBI
Hundreds search for missing SC 6-year-old girl
Show More
Teens provide support for peers experiencing partner violence
NC under risk for severe weather, strong winds
Tuberculosis cases confirmed at 2 NC schools
DMV customers turned away as outage closes dozens of offices
New Virginia bill would allow single people to have sex
More TOP STORIES News