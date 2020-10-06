nccu

NCCU School of Business receives a $400K grant to study racial equity in entrepreneurship

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new program and a new opportunity for North Carolina Central University.

"The idea really is to create a real robust cohort of individuals who can go out of here and really make an impact on the communities they ultimately land in," said Dr. Henry McKoy, NCCU School of Business.

The School of Business is now looking for 25 students who will be part of a fellowship studying racial inequities in entrepreneurship all thanks to a four-year, $400,000 grant.

"This is very exciting time. And I think the students are really excited about the opportunity to use their foundational knowledge, gain some skills that they can then put to use in broader ways," Dr. McKoy said.

During the program, each student will study one municipality, working with leaders and identifying systems that help and hinder historically marginalized entrepreneurs. In the current climate. Dr. McKoy says the timing couldn't be better.

"That's really what this is about - holding up a mirror to society in a very discreet and focused way and say, 'Look, we do have these challenges,'" Dr. McKoy said.

Students can apply now for the fellowship and the program will officially begin in January.
educationdurhameducationgrantrace in americanccudurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
