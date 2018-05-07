EDUCATION

Orange County Schools will also close May 16 for teacher's rally

HILLSBOROUGH, NC (WTVD) --
Orange County Schools said Monday evening that it will join other Triangle school districts and be closed on May 16 because of a planned teacher's rally in Raleigh.

The day will be an optional teacher workday.

"More than 40 percent of OCS teachers have already taken leave for May 16th. Without proper staffing in the schools, serious and real concerns for student safety will exist," the school system said.

Students will not have to make up that day. Testing and school events will be handled by individual schools. Parents are advised to contact their child's school office for details.

As for children who depend on schools for meals, the district said it is still researching options.

Wake, other school districts will close May 16
Cumberland County Schools announced Thursday afternoon that it will be closed on May 16 because of a planned teacher's rally.


Earlier Monday, Wake County Schools announced they would not hold classes May 16.

Durham and Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools have also announced they will be closed on the day.

Thousands of teachers are expected to protest at the General Assembly in Raleigh on the 16th when lawmakers reconvene for the legislative short session.

Education leaders say although North Carolina teaching salaries have gone up slightly year-to-year, the state still ranks among the lowest nationwide in overall teacher pay with the total average salary just under $50,000 per year.

They hope a mass walkout will lead to changes in classroom conditions and education.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteachersorange county newsHillsboroughOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Make sure your child knows these 3 things before starting kindergarten
Make sure your child knows these 3 things before starting kindergarten
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
More Education
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News