RALEIGH (WTVD) --Some Democratic lawmakers want to change the grading scale for school performance evaluations in North Carolina.
House Bill 145, which was filed Feb. 21 and passed its first reading Monday, proposes changing the grading scale from a 10-point system to a 15-point system.
The new grading scale would only impact school evaluation scores, not student grades.
The 15-point scale would mean an 85 would be an A instead of a B, a 70 would be a B instead of a C, and so forth. That grade would then be used to calculate the school's overall performance score.
North Carolina Board of Education changed the student grading scale to a 10-point scale (from a 7-point scale) in 2015. That change was done to level the playing field for students competing for scholarships and college admittance against students from states with a 10-point scale. The fate of House Bill 145 would not impact that 2015 change.
The proposed bill is in its infancy, but if it does pass it would go into effect for the 2019-2020 school year.
All 12 House members listed as sponsors on the bill are Democrats, with most of them being from the Charlotte area. Rep. Rosa U. Gill of Wake County and Rep. Zack Hawkins of Durham County are the two local sponsors listed on the bill.
