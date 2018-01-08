EDUCATION

The latest on school, business, and transit closings and delays

Wake County had 24 schools affected by the extreme cold.

Many school systems and businesses across the viewing area are closing Friday because of the winter weather.

Click here for a full list of closings and delays.

Friday closings and delays

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools will be closed.

Chatham County schools will be closed.

Cumberland County schools will be open on regular schedule Tuesday.

Durham Public Schools will be closed.

Edgecombe County schools will be closed.

Franklin County schools will be closed.

Granville County schools will be closed.

Halifax County will be closed.

Harnett County schools will be closed.

Hoke County schools will be closed.

Johnston County schools will be closed.

Lee County schools will be closed.

Moore County schools will be closed.

Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools will be closed.

Northhamton County schools will be closed.

Person County schools will be closed.

Orange County schools will be closed.

Roanoke Rapids Schools Public Schools will be closed.

Robeson County schools will be closed.

Sampson County schools will be closed.

Wake County Public Schools will be closed.

Wayne County schools will be closed.

Wilson County schools will be closed.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Related Topics:
educationschool closingswake county schoolsdurham public schoolschapel hill newsnorth carolina newsDurhamDurham CountyWake CountyRaleighOrange CountyChapel HillCarrboroLumbertonLee CountyHarnett CountyNCPerson County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Make sure your child knows these 3 things before starting kindergarten
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
More Education
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News