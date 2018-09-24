Wake County school board member dies after brief illness

So sad to hear of the passing of @WCPSS Board Member Kathy Hartenstine ... a true advocate for teachers and schools. A loss for the Wake County Public School System.



I will miss my friend ... — Brian Pittman (@HSHSPittman) September 24, 2018

This is very, very sad. Kathy was a dedicated public servant and a wonderful human being. https://t.co/Ea1v1mRQO9 — John D. Burns (@johnburnsnc) September 24, 2018

Wake County school board member Kathy Hartenstine died Sunday evening after a brief illness.Hartenstine joined the board in January 2017, filling the vacancy left by the death of Zora Felton.According to a statement from her family, Hartenstine was a lifelong educator, having spent more than 35 years as a teacher and principal and most recently as a school board member."Her love for students and for public schools was apparent to everyone who met her," the family statement said. "We are comforted knowing the tremendous impact we know she had on the lives of young people for nearly two generations."