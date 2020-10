8,000 students return to in-person learning in Wake County as experts see surge in COVID-19 numbers

EMBED >More News Videos ABC11 got a look inside a school as more than 8,000 Wake County students get ready to return for in-person instruction Monday with strict health procedures in place.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The largest school district in North Carolina has welcomed students back to class for in-person education.Wake County Public School System welcomed back approximately 8,000 kindergarten through third-grade students on Monday morning.The back to school efforts come as North Carolina and many other states are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases. In fact, the United States just reported its two highest daily case counts ever.Still, many parents think it's time their children get back to class. Plus, scientists do believe that young children are less prone to catching and experiencing the worst affects of COVID-19.For WCPSS, in-person students will attend classes on a three-week rotating schedule. Plus, parents who did not feel comfortable sending their students back into the classroom were allowed to continue virtual learning.There are a lot of precautions in place at all WCPSS schools including health screenings, temperature checks and socially distant classroom setups.Face coverings are required at all times--starting at the bus stop where students are supposed to wait at least six feet apart. Then on the bus, they're required to fill in the bus starting in the back and allowing for only 1 person per seat.When they get to schools, students will be given a health screening that includes temperature checks.