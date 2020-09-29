Wake County Board of Education votes on bringing students back to class in October

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Wake County Public School System is expected to vote on a plan that could get students back into the classroom as early as October.
The district's Board of Education meets Tuesday night at 6 p.m. ABC11.com will stream the meeting live.
At the meeting, an important decision could be made that will impact thousands of Wake County families.
The district is trying to agree on a plan to begin in-person classes once again.
The current proposal is a phased approach that begins by bringing PreK-5th grade students into class starting Oct. 26.
They would then go on a rotation system, with 6th-12th grade students joining by Nov. 9.
Supporters of the phased approach say it's a way to safely see how the district's processes and procedures work in real life.
