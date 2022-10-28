Dwindling paper supply creates concerns about ballots as Election Day nears

We are just 10 days away from Election Day and a dwindling paper supply is creating concerns about ballots.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We are just 10 days away from Election Day and a dwindling paper supply is creating concerns about ballots.

Tens of millions of paper ballots are needed, but with the global transition to digital and virtual work, demand for paper has plunged.

That has forced many paper mills to shut down.

The country's top ballot producer is optimistic they will be able to keep up with supply, but in the event there is a mass re-print because of ballot mistakes it could get dicey.

ABC11 spoke with State Board of Elections officials who say North Carolina is in good shape.

Early voting is taking place now in NC through November 5.