NCCU students hold 'Soar to the Polls' early voting event

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Central University students will be making their voices heard at the polls Thursday.

Around 10 a.m. this morning students will march to an early voting site on campus.

They'll be accompanied by the NCCU Marching Band.

Afterward, there will be a campus party to celebrate voting.

As of Wednesday morning, there have been more than 660,000 votes cast during early voting across North Carolina, including more than 61,000 in Wake County.

There are steps you can take to ensure your votes are being counted, weather you voted in-person or absentee.

Through the State Board of Elections website, you can look up your registration status and voter history, which details the previous elections you participated in. The site also allows you to view a sample ballot to confirm your polling location. For those who vote on Election Day, it's typically recorded online within 10-15 days.