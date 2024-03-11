Emma Stone's broken dress, 'I'm Just Ken,' John Cena naked? Top moments from the Oscars

The 96th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, had no shortage of moments.
See the full list of some eye-popping moments of the night.
Ryan Gosling brought his "Kenergy" to a new level Sunday at the Oscars stage to perform "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie."
He started his performance clad in a shocking, sparkling rhinestone-studded hot pink suit from his seat behind "Barbie" star Margot Robbie, then made his way up to the stage for an epic crescendo.
Amid an explosion of pink and rhinestones, Gosling sported Barbie-inspired sunglasses and was at the center of the performance that featured a flurry of backup dancers including his "Barbie" costars Simu Liu and Ben Kingsley-Adair - who all played versions of Ken in the film.
Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, who composed the guitar instrumentation on the song, made a surprise appearance on stage for a rollicking guitar solo.
At one point he even jumped into the audience and held out the mic so co-stars Margot Robbie and America Ferrera and director Greta Gerwig could join in and sing along.
WATCH | Ryan Gosling sings 'I'm Just Ken' at 96th Academy Awards, joined by Slash, Mark Ronson, other Kens
Emma Stone, visibly flustered after her name was called for best actress, came up to the stage with a fashion faux pas announcement.
"Oh boy, my dress is broken. I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken,'" she said. "Oh boy, this is really overwhelming."
WATCH EMMA STONE'S ACCEPTANCE SPEECH | 'Poor Things' Emma Stone wins Oscar for best actress in a leading role
Da'Vine Joy Randolph won for best supporting actress for her performance in Alexander Payne's "The Holdovers." An emotional Randolph was accompanied to the stage by her "Holdovers" co-star Paul Giamatti.
"For so long I've always wanted to be different," said Randolph. "And now I realize I just need to be myself."
She went on to honor her mother, who gave her the confidence to pursue acting.
WATCH DA'VINE JOY RANDOLPH'S ACCEPTANCE SPEECH Da'Vine Joy Randolph wins Best Actress in a Supporting Role for role in 'The Holdovers'
The Eilish sibling duo's "Barbie" blockbuster ballad "What Was I Made For?" won the Academy Award for best original song on Sunday night.
In doing so, Eilish, 22, has become the youngest person by far to have won two career Oscars.
That beats a very old record set by Luise Rainer, who won her second best actress Oscar at 28 in 1938.
The second youngest is now Eilish's 26-year-old brother and co-writer Finneas. The pair won their first Oscar for "No Time to Die" in 2021.
Hilary Swank and Jodie Foster - a best supporting actor nominee this year - are the only others to win two before 30.
After months of speculation by fans and social media onlookers, Vanessa Hudgens on Sunday publicly confirmed her pregnancy by showing off her "baby bump" on the Oscars red carpet.
Wearing a full-length black gown, Hudgens proudly cradled her growing belly as photographers outside Hollywood's Dolby Theatre snapped photos of the "Spring Breakers" actress.
READ MORE | Pregnant Vanessa Hudgens shows off baby bump ahead of hosting 'Oscars Red Carpet Show'
Robert Downey Jr. won his first Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance as in the blockbuster biopic "Oppenheimer," three decades after receiving his first nomination.
He had previously been nominated for Best Actor for "Chaplin" in 1993,and for Best Supporting Actor in 2008 for "Tropic Thunder."
Downey gave a light-hearted speech as he accepted his award.
"I'd like to thank my terrible childhood" he said, pausing for the audience's laughter, "and the Academy, in that order."
WATCH ROBERT DOWNEY JR.'S ACCEPTANCE SPEECH | Robert Downey Jr. wins Oscar his first ever, for Best Supporting Actor in 'Oppenheimer'
Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth reunited as Tony Stark and Thor from the Avengers before the Oscar ceremony.
The two played Iron Man and the God of Thunder for close to a decade in several Marvel films.
We saw a lot of John Cena at the Oscars tonight.
Back in 1974, a streaker later identified as Robert Opel ran across the stage at the Academy Awards while flashing a peace sign.
This year, as Cena took the stage in a similar fashion for a fun "streaker skit" with host Jimmy Kimmel before presenting the award for best costume design.
"This is supposed to be funny!" Kimmel joked.
"The male body is not a joke," Cena responded as he hesitated to walk out on stage. He also noted that he doesn't wrestle naked - he wears "jorts" instead. Moments later, Cena slowly walked out on stage (Yes! Nearly naked!) as the crowd laughed.
WATCH | John Cena strips down on Oscars stage to announce winner of best costume design
"Oppenheimer" won seven Oscars Sunday night, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor. It also won for Best Film Editing and Best Cinematography. Ludwig Göransson also took home the Oscar for Best Original Score.
It was the first Oscar win for Murphy, Downey and Nolan.
The film earned a leading 13 nominations and has earned nearly $1 billion worldwide.
WATCH THE BEST PICTURE ACCEPTANCE SPEECH 'Oppenheimer' wins 7 Oscars, including Best Picture; Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy get statues
