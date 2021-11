Relatives of slain Bragg soldier Enrique Roman-Martinez disappointed with investigation

EMBED >More News Videos El soldado Enrique Román Martínez, de 21 años, fue asesinado cuando acampaba con compañeros de la base militar de Fort Bragg.

The family of a Fort Bragg paratrooper who was killed over Memorial Day weekend last year is disappointed with how the investigation into his death has progressed.Relatives of specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez, who was 21 at the time of his death, told Univision that they are frustrated that no one has been brought to justice and they have hired a private investigator to try to find new evidence in the case.Roman-Martinez, 21, was last seen going on a camping trip with seven fellow soldiers stationed at Fort Bragg -- six men and a woman -- to the Outer Banks The group made a 911 call Saturday , May 23 around 7 p.m. They said it had been about 19 hours since they last saw Roman-Martinez.His severed head washed ashore May 29 in the area where the tides have washed up other remains in years past, according to a U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command spokesperson.