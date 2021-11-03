Relatives of slain Bragg soldier Enrique Roman-Martinez disappointed with investigation

The family of a Fort Bragg paratrooper who was killed over Memorial Day weekend last year is disappointed with how the investigation into his death has progressed.

Relatives of specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez, who was 21 at the time of his death, told Univision that they are frustrated that no one has been brought to justice and they have hired a private investigator to try to find new evidence in the case.

Familiares de un soldado están decepcionados con la investigación
El soldado Enrique Román Martínez, de 21 años, fue asesinado cuando acampaba con compañeros de la base militar de Fort Bragg.



Roman-Martinez, 21, was last seen going on a camping trip with seven fellow soldiers stationed at Fort Bragg -- six men and a woman -- to the Outer Banks.

The group made a 911 call Saturday, May 23 around 7 p.m. They said it had been about 19 hours since they last saw Roman-Martinez.

His severed head washed ashore May 29 in the area where the tides have washed up other remains in years past, according to a U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command spokesperson.
