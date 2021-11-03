Relatives of slain Bragg soldier Enrique Roman-Martinez disappointed with investigation

Relatives of specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez, who was 21 at the time of his death, told Univision that they are frustrated that no one has been brought to justice and they have hired a private investigator to try to find new evidence in the case.
Familiares de un soldado están decepcionados con la investigación
Roman-Martinez, 21, was last seen going on a camping trip with seven fellow soldiers stationed at Fort Bragg -- six men and a woman -- to the Outer Banks.
The group made a 911 call Saturday, May 23 around 7 p.m. They said it had been about 19 hours since they last saw Roman-Martinez.
His severed head washed ashore May 29 in the area where the tides have washed up other remains in years past, according to a U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command spokesperson.