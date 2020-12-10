Dive teams scour Outer Banks for clues in killing of Fort Bragg paratrooper

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dive teams are searching along the Outer Banks for evidence in the killing of a Fort Bragg paratrooper.

Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21, was last seen going on a camping trip with seven fellow soldiers stationed at Fort Bragg--six men and a woman-- over the Memorial Day Weekend.

The group made a 911 call Saturday, May 23 around 7 p.m. They said it was about 19 hours after they last saw Roman-Martinez.

Parts of his dismembered body were found May 29 when they washed up on the Cape Lookout National Seashore.

Special agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command along with FBI Evidence Recovery and Dive Teams are working in the area to try and gather clues to help in the homicide investigation, the 82nd Airborne Division said Thursday.

A $25,000 reward is available for anyone with credible evidence leading to the apprehension and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Roman-Martinez's death.

Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to contact Army CID Special Agents at 910-396-8777. They can also submit anonymous information here or contact their contact their local law enforcement agencies.

Roman-Martinez's family is from California. They said they could accept him dying for his country, but that is not what happened here.

WATCH: Vigil held in California for killed Fort Bragg paratrooper
EMBED More News Videos

It was an emotional evening for relatives and friends attending a vigil in Chino for Enrique Roman-Martinez. Martinez, an army paratrooper serving in the 82nd Airborne Division, was murdered during a Memorial Day camping trip.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort braggfort bragghomicidemilitary
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: 53 NC hospitals will get first round of vaccines
Raleigh man charged in murder of 26-year-old missing Apex woman
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for stimulus talks
UNC nursing director working in ICU during COVID-19: 'It never stops'
COVID daily death toll reaches record high Wednesday
LIVE: FDA panel holds hearing on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Ultra-cold freezers to store Pfizer vaccine arrive at 2 Duke hospitals
Show More
Trump and his GOP loyalists seek to pile on SCOTUS election challenge
HOA tells Raleigh homeowner to remove cross from Christmas display
Swastikas found on US's only Anne Frank memorial
Taylor Swift to drop another 2020 album at midnight
Christina Koch could become first woman on the moon
More TOP STORIES News