Emotional vigil held in Calif. for murdered Fort Bragg soldier

Martinez, an army paratrooper serving in the 82nd Airborne Division, was murdered during a Memorial Day camping trip.
The 21-year-old and seven fellow soldiers from Fort Bragg were camping on an island on North Carolina's outer banks when he disappeared. Days later his partial remains washed ashore. Loved ones still don't know how Martinez died.
"The seven individuals that went with my brother have still not given any clues or anything to what could have happened at all," said his sister Griselda Martinez.
Adding to the family's pain, Martinez was reported missing 19 hours after he disappeared. A member of the group placed a 911 call saying that Martinez might have hurt himself.
"My brother was in no way, no how, suicidal at all. He wanted to live. He was a hippie, that's why we wear the tie-dye for him. He loved life," Griselda said.
Army investigators told the family they have no suspects but are determined to bring those responsible for Martinez's death to justice.
California Congresswoman Norma Torres organized the vigil. She's fighting to get answers for the family.
"It's a horrific murder that we need to find information. There are people out there that know what happened," said Rep. Torres.
The Martinez family is hoping someone will tell the truth.
"There is no honor in silence. My brother had a family that loved him and is hurt every single day that he's not here. We implore anyone who knows anything to just speak up."
The family says Martinez's remains will be flown back to Southern California next week.
