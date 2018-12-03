Autism-friendly 'Elf The Musical' performance scheduled at DPAC

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --UNC Health Care is helping children and adults with autism enjoy a special holiday performance.
UNC is donating 2,000 sensory friendly kits for a special performance of Elf The Musical at Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC).
The kits include a stress ball, fidget spinner, and bendy stick.
Volunteers from UNC Autism Research Center in Chapel Hill will be at the Dec. 8 10 a.m. performance to help guests and provide more information about the center's services.
"We recognize that events with loud noises, bright lights and unfamiliar surroundings can make it difficult for some individuals to enjoy their theater experience," said Allison Zoller, program manager of the UNC Autism Research Center. "We want to offer some respite for those people, their family members and caregivers. This is a terrific holiday show that everyone should be allowed to enjoy."
Elf The Musical runs at DPAC from Dec. 4-9. For more information or to learn how to buy tickets, click here.