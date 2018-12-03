ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Autism-friendly 'Elf The Musical' performance scheduled at DPAC

EMBED </>More Videos

UNC Health Care is helping children and adults with autism enjoy a special holiday performance.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
UNC Health Care is helping children and adults with autism enjoy a special holiday performance.

UNC is donating 2,000 sensory friendly kits for a special performance of Elf The Musical at Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC).

The kits include a stress ball, fidget spinner, and bendy stick.

Volunteers from UNC Autism Research Center in Chapel Hill will be at the Dec. 8 10 a.m. performance to help guests and provide more information about the center's services.

"We recognize that events with loud noises, bright lights and unfamiliar surroundings can make it difficult for some individuals to enjoy their theater experience," said Allison Zoller, program manager of the UNC Autism Research Center. "We want to offer some respite for those people, their family members and caregivers. This is a terrific holiday show that everyone should be allowed to enjoy."

Elf The Musical runs at DPAC from Dec. 4-9. For more information or to learn how to buy tickets, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentautismdpactheatermusicalDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
New 'Captain Marvel' trailer released: Watch it here
Oosterhouse talks 'Heavyweights' episode of 'Light Fight'
3 holiday-themed events in Cary this week
'A Charlie Brown Christmas' to air on ABC
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Hundreds gather for Silent Sam protest, temporarily block traffic in Chapel Hill
Raeford man, a Retired Army Golden Knight, remembers skydiving with George H.W. Bush
Body found in Costa Rica in search for missing Florida woman
NC State Board of Elections investigates possible election fraud in Bladen County
All clear given at William Peace University after 'shelter in place' warning
UNC proposes $5.3M on-campus education center to house Silent Sam
USPS suspends regular delivery Wednesday for Day of Mourning
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Show More
You should only eat 6 fries at a time as proper portion, professor says
Raleigh mom hosts blood drive after receiving life-saving donations herself
Snow this weekend? It's possible!
Petition urges visa so Hania Aguilar's father can attend funeral
NC Congressional race in limbo amid allegations of election fraud
More News