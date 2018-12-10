SAN FRANCISCO --The controversial Christmas song "Baby It's Cold Outside" is back on the air at California radio station 96.5 KOIT after thousands of San Francisco Bay Area listeners demanded its return.
In this age of #MeToo, some likened the song's lyrics to date rape.
After a radio station in Cleveland made the decision to take the song off their playlist, KOIT, a station known for playing non-stop Christmas music during the season, decided to follow suit.
The station says what came next was a flood of phone calls, emails and social media posts demanding its return. After conducting a poll on its website, KOIT concluded that the vast majority of its listeners consider the song to be "a valuable part of their holiday tradition," and put it back in rotation.
"KOIT's listeners have spoken, and the overwhelming message is they do want to hear 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' on our station, as they have throughout the years," said Program Director Brian Figula. "More than seven out of every ten listeners who responded said although some lyrics of the song may reflect a different era and a different sensibility than today, still they love the tradition and history of the song, and want to hear it as part of their holiday season."
"At KOIT, we always listen carefully when our listeners take time to comment. In this case, it was very obvious what they wanted us to do," Figula said.
Here are the complete lyrics written by Frank Loesser in 1944:
(I really can't stay) But, baby, it's cold outside
(I've got to go away) But, baby, it's cold outside
(This evening has been) Been hoping that you'd drop in
(So very nice) I'll hold your hands they're just like ice
(My mother will start to worry) Beautiful, what's your hurry
(My father will be pacing the floor) Listen to the fireplace roar
(So really I'd better scurry) Beautiful, please don't hurry
(Well, maybe just half a drink more) Put some records on while I pour
(The neighbors might think) Baby, it's bad out there
(Say what's in this drink) No cabs to be had out there
(I wish I knew how) Your eyes are like starlight now
(To break this spell) I'll take your hat, your hair looks swell
(I ought to say no, no, no, sir) Mind if I move in closer
(At least I'm gonna say that I tried) What's the sense of hurting my pride
(I really can't stay) Baby, don't hold doubt
Baby, it's cold outside
(I simply must go) Baby, it's cold outside
(The answer is no) Baby, it's cold outside
(The welcome has been) How lucky that you dropped in
(So nice and warm) Look out the window at the storm
(My sister will be suspicious) Gosh your lips look delicious
(My brother will be there at the door) Waves upon a tropical shore
(My maiden aunt's mind is vicious) Gosh your lips are delicious
(But maybe just a cigarette more) Never such a blizzard before
(I got to get home) But, baby, you'd freeze out there
(Say lend me a coat) It's up to your knees out there
(You've really been grand) I thrill when you touch my hand
(But don't you see) How can you do this thing to me
(There's bound to be talk tomorrow) Think of my life long sorrow
(At least there will be plenty implied) If you caught pneumonia and died
(I really can't stay) Get over that old doubt
Baby, it's cold
Baby, it's cold outside