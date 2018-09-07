ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Death investigation underway at home of rapper Mac Miller

EMBED </>More Videos

A death investigation was underway Friday at the Studio City home of rapper Mac Miller. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
A death investigation is underway at rapper Mac Miller's California home, authorities said on Friday.

Law enforcement vehicles were seen parked along Valleycrest Drive near the home of the rapper, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick. Police officers were waiting for the coroner to arrive on scene.

The identity of the deceased individual was not immediately released.

Back in May, McCormick was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence following a crash in Studio City.

McCormick and pop star Ariana Grande had broken up earlier that month, with Grande tweeting afterward: "pls take care of yourself."

McCormick's last tweet was posted on 6:45 p.m. Thursday about his upcoming tour, set to begin in October.
MORE: Rapper Mac Miller arrested on suspicion of DUI after Studio City hit-and-run
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentrappercelebrity deathsfamous deathmusic news
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Rapper Post Malone involved in 2-vehicle crash in West Hollywood
Nicki Minaj says she wants to donate to Geoffrey Owens
Geoffrey Owens accepts Tyler Perry's acting job offer
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Six years after Faith Hedgepeth's death, police still confident they will catch killer
25-year-old Tarboro man charged in deaths of Leggett mayor, wife
Dog found in locked donation box at Spring Lake shopping center
Florence weakens to a tropical storm, but threats remain
College to remove uniforms purchased from Nike that contain logo
UNC sorority hopes to raise awareness about unsolved murder of Faith Hedgepeth
Nicki Minaj says she wants to donate to Geoffrey Owens
ABC11 Game of the Week: Cleveland at Cardinal Gibbons
Show More
Homeless woman falls through ceiling of restaurant
Boyz II Men's 'sexy' national anthem heats up internet
Video shows bed bug infestation on Philadelphia bus seat
Durham back scratch prank rewards participants with chance at $1M
Snoopy's Famous Hot Dogs celebrates 40th birthday 1/2 priced dogs
More News