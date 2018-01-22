NORTH CAROLINA NEWS

'Diners, Drive-ins and Dives' to film in Wilmington

Guy Fieri poses for a portrait, on Monday, Dec. 9, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Dan Hallman/Invision/AP)

WILMINGTON, North Carolina --
The popular cable television show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives is planning to film in coastal North Carolina.

The StarNews reports that filming permits show that the Food Network series will film scenes in a number of Wilmington-area restaurants.

The permit says that the crews will film chefs cooking signature dishes at Fork n Cork, Copper Penny, Something Fishy, Sweet n Savory, and Ceviche's on Wednesday and Thursday.

The show's host, Guy Fieri, will be also hosting private meals as part of a fundraiser for the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentfoodguy fierinorth carolina newsWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
NORTH CAROLINA NEWS
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Burlington 8-year-old with terminal cancer devastated after puppy stolen
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
NC beach homes 'doomed' due to climate change, professor says
2 arrested after attempted armed robbery at Apex Verizon store
More north carolina news
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Report: Weinstein accuser Asia Argento settled her own sex assault complaint
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News