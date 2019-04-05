Dreamville Festival to be largest event ever staged at Dorothea Dix Park: Here's what you need to know

Forty thousand people are expected to attend Fayetteville native J.Cole's inaugural Dreamville Festival.
How can we put that number in perspective?
PNC Arena has a capacity of 19,500 people. Walnut Creek can fit 20,600.
This festival will be double that size -- which could affect traffic around Raleigh this weekend.
PARKING AND SHUTTLES
No parking will be allowed at Dix Park. Attendees can, however, park at NC State University, Centennial Campus for $20 and walk over.
Shuttles will be picking up from locations on Blount Street. Attendees can take the shuttle back downtown at various times throughout the day. You can purchase a shuttle ticket here.
"We've really been working for about 9 months on a robust traffic plan," festival producer Kevin Hayden told ABC11 Friday. "We're super excited about the shuttle service that actually runs from 10:30 to 1. And we have the rideshare-dedicated parking and we have bike parking and stuff like that. At the end of the day, for a festival like this, people come and go at different times. We're just excited to get it done."
HOW TO GET TO DIX PARK
RIDESHARE
The festival also partnered with Lyft to provide rideshare service. Riders can get dropped off / picked up at a designated Lyft area.To get to the Lyft Lot, type the following address into your GPS: Stancil Dr. Raleigh, NC 27603. The address will only be accessible via Western Blvd. First time riders can use promo code DREAMVILLEFEST
GATES OPEN
Gates open at noon and the first performance begins at 12:30 p.m.
SECURITY
Off-duty Raleigh police officers and private security guards will be on site.
Attendees will have to pass through a metal detector and searched before they enter the park.
Festival re-entry will not be permitted. This means you may not enter the festival, exit the security checkpoint, and re-enter without purchasing another tickets.
"We've been working with an expert security team, and we also have worked with the RPD, just to make sure everybody is safe," Hayden said. "At the end of the day, everybody is going to be searched. Everybody is going to be taken care of. And we're working with a team of professionals that do this all across the nation."
BAG POLICY
NO Backpacks, large purses, or bags allowed EXCEPT for:
YES Small Clutch bags (5.5" x 4.5")
YES Fanny Packs/Waist Packs (5.5" x 4.5")
YES One Gallon Clear Zip-Top bag
YES Drawstring or Clear backpacks with one additional pocket
YES Hydration packs with one additional pocket i.e. CamelBaks (must be empty upon entry)
GETTING AROUND
PERFORMERS
J. Cole is the headliner. Other performers include Nelly, 21 Savage, Big Sean and Teyana Taylor. One of the performers, Mez, is from Southeast Raleigh. He held a pop-up event Friday and said it's amazing that the festival is in his hometown. "I think being grounded comes from being from Raleigh," he said. "I would of never been who I am without Raleigh."
Watch our interview with Mez below:
PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
On stage 'Rise'
12:00-12:30 p.m. -- WQOK-FM DJ
12:50-1:10 p.m. -- Lute
1:30-2:00 p.m. -- Saba
2:30-3:00 p.m. -- Cozz
3:30-4:00 p.m. -- Ari Lennox
4:30-5:00 p.m. -- Teyana Taylor
5:30-6:00 p.m. -- J.I.D
6:30-7:00 p.m. -- Nelly
7:45-8:15 p.m. -- 21 Savage
9:15-10:30 p.m. -- J. Cole
On stage 'Shine'
12:30-12:50 p.m. -- Mez
1:10-1:30 p.m. -- Omen
2:00-2:30 p.m. -- Earthgang
3:00-3:30 p.m. -- Rapsody
4:00-4:30 p.m. -- Davido
5:00-5:30 p.m. -- Bas
6:00-6:30 p.m. -- 6LACK
7:00-7:45 p.m. -- Big Sean
8:15-9:00 p.m. -- SZA