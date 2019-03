Performance schedule released for Raleigh Dreamville Festival

On stage 'Rise'

On stage 'Shine'

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The full performance schedule for the Raleigh Dreamville Festival was released Friday.The daylong music festival at Dorothea Dix Park is happening April 6 and is featuring two non-overlapping sets of performances on two different stages, aptly named Rise and Shine.12:00-12:30 p.m. -- WQOK-FM DJ12:50-1:10 p.m. --1:30-2:00 p.m. --2:30-3:00 p.m. --3:30-4:00 p.m. --4:30-5:00 p.m. --5:30-6:00 p.m. --6:30-7:00 p.m. --7:45-8:15 p.m. --9:15-10:30 p.m. --12:30-12:50 p.m. --1:10-1:30 p.m. --2:00-2:30 p.m. --3:00-3:30 p.m. --4:00-4:30 p.m. --5:00-5:30 p.m. --6:00-6:30 p.m. --7:00-7:45 p.m. --8:15-9:00 p.m. --The festival is also hosting a special conversation with two of the key festival producers--Dreamville's Ibrahim Hamad and ScoreMore Shows' Sascha Stone Guttfreund--on April 4 at William Peace University's Kenan Hall at 6:30 p.m.According to a release, this event will "offer students perspectives and insights on the industry directly from two of the most intelligent behind-the-scenes figures in the game today."Those interested can RSVP here.