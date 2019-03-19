festival

J. Cole announces full lineup for rescheduled Dreamville Festival

J. Cole announces Dreamville Festival full lineup

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- J. Cole announced Tuesday the date and full lineup for his inaugural Dreamville Festival in Raleigh.

The festival was originally supposed to take place on Sept. 15 of last year but was rescheduled due to Hurricane Florence.



Dreamville will now take place April 6 at Dorothea Dix Park.

The lineup features J. Cole, SZA, Big Sean, 21 Savage, 6LACK, Nelly, Teyana Taylor, J.I.D., Davido, Rapsody, Cozz, Saba, Earthgang, Ari Lennox, Omen, Lute and Mez.

The festival also revealed that there will be various onsite activities including a putt-putt golf course, expansive beer garden, vendor row featuring local products and merchants, the "Dreamville Festival Art Wall"; dedicated lounge space reserved for members of The Divine Nine and more.

The festival will be benefiting the Dreamville Foundation -- which promises to assist in hurricane relief efforts -- as well as the Dix Park Conservancy.
