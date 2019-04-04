Raleigh's Dreamville Festival sold out, no tickets remaining

The festival announced Thursday that there we no tickets remaining.
It will take place in Dorothea Dix Park on Saturday. Forty thousand people are expected to attend.
we are officially sold out with no tickets remaining. 40,000 people from all over the world committed to an idea and the brand of @dreamville. Raleigh, NC... dreamville festival has arrived. thank you. pic.twitter.com/7RChRcyeDJ— Dreamville Fest (@Dreamvillefest) April 4, 2019
Performers include Nelly, 21 Savage, Big Sean and Teyana Taylor. Check out the full schedule here.
The festival features two non-overlapping sets of performances on two different stages, aptly named Rise and Shine. Check out the performance schedule here.
