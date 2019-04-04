Arts & Entertainment

Raleigh's Dreamville Festival sold out, no tickets remaining

Dreamville schedule released as construction begins at Dix Park

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Fayetteville native J.Cole's inaugural Dreamville Festival is officially sold out.

The festival announced Thursday that there we no tickets remaining.

It will take place in Dorothea Dix Park on Saturday. Forty thousand people are expected to attend.



Performers include Nelly, 21 Savage, Big Sean and Teyana Taylor. Check out the full schedule here.

The festival features two non-overlapping sets of performances on two different stages, aptly named Rise and Shine. Check out the performance schedule here.

