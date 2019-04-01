LIST: Closures near Dorothea Dix Park ahead of Dreamville Festival in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Fayetteville native J.Cole's inaugural Dreamville Festival will take place in Dorothea Dix Park on April 6 and parts of the park will close this week due to construction for the event.
Construction began March 29, but increased traffic and disruptions are expected starting the week of April 1.
April 1-9: The Big Field and Williams Field are closed to the public. Barbour/Biggs Drive will be closed from Blair Drive to Goode Street. (No drones allowed in this area either)
April 5 at 6 p.m. - April 7 at 2 p.m.: All of Dorothea Dix Park property will be closed to the public.
The music festival will be on Saturday, April 6 from 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
More information can be found on the Dreamville Festival website.
