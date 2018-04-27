ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Dreamville: J. Cole announces new music festival in Raleigh

((Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP))

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
J. Cole, in partnership with Dreamville Records and ScoreMore Shows, announced Friday a new music festival coming to Raleigh.

It will be called Dreamville Festival and will make its debut Saturday, Sept. 15 at Dorothea Dix Park.

The emcee, who was raised in Fayetteville, hopes "to give back to his home state that has helped shape the artist he has become," according to a news release about the event.

The festival will feature local culture, food and art.

A lineup of performers was not immediately announced.

Specially priced early-bird GA ($49) and VIP (starting at $89) passes are available now for a very limited number of fans who sign up first at www.DreamvilleFest.com to receive the presale password. Otherwise, normally-priced GA and VIP passes will go on sale to the general public on Monday, April 30 at 10 a.m., also at www.DreamvilleFest.com with ticket prices of $59 and $99, respectively.

According to the news release: "Dreamville Festival's ultimate goal is to not only have a positive and substantial economic and cultural impact on the city itself and the surrounding region, but also to become one of the most anticipated annual events in the city - one that is a perfect complement to the existing event landscape and cultural fabric of the City of Raleigh."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcommunityeventsfestivalmusiclive musicRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Report: Weinstein accuser Asia Argento settled her own sex assault complaint
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News