ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Durham man, Fayetteville man split $244K Cash 5 jackpot

(NC Education Lottery)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Edward Bell of Durham is celebrating after he won half of a $244,472 Cash 5 jackpot. So is Norman Street of Fayetteville, who won the other half of the jackpot.

Bell bought the $1 Quick Pick ticket at the Food Lion on North Roxboro Street in Durham.

Street bought his lucky ticket at the Fast Trip on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville.

The players beat odds of 1 in 749,398 to win the Jan. 14 drawing.

The winning players split the jackpot, so each got $122,236. After required state and federal tax withholdings, they each take home $84,955.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlotterydurham county newscumberland county newsFayettevilleDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Report: Weinstein accuser Asia Argento settled her own sex assault complaint
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News