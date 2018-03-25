Fayetteville's Lee Vasi makes her American Idol debut!

Vasi was showcased on the show and punched her ticket to Hollywood where she got to sing her favorite Lionel Richie song with Lionel Richie.
During the show Richie took to twitter to sing his praises of Vasi.
Zoooom @leeleevasi your parents raised you well 🙏#americanidol— Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) March 26, 2018
.@leeleevasi went to audition for #AmericanIdol and ended up duetting with @LionelRichie. Yeah, that happened. pic.twitter.com/QbwYgccpwg— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) March 26, 2018
I may be just a foolish dreamer…But I don't care…your happiness is waiting @leeleevasi ...Out there in Hollywood! Zoom! #AmericanIdol— Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) March 26, 2018
The judges saw past the nerves: @leeleevasi is headed to Hollywood! #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/41kD7KXBAz— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) March 26, 2018
You can follow Vasi's journey Sunday and Monday nights at 8 on ABC11.