Arts & Entertainment

Garth Brooks to livestream concert tonight and he's taking requests

Virtually grab your friends in low places because Garth Brooks and his country music star wife Trisha Yearwood will be hosting an acoustic concert online Monday night.

In an event Brooks has dubbed #StudioG, Brooks and Yearwood will play fans' requests on Facebook Live.

All you have to do is tweet your song requests using #GarthRequestLive.

"Let's let music connect us during this disconnected time! It's house cleaning ALL NIGHT LONG!!!" Brooks wrote.

The acoustic online concert starts at 6 p.m. CT.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconcertsocietygarth brookscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 30 more test positive for COVID-19 in Durham County
Durham man describes recovering from COVID-19
White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
'God knew': Fayetteville church donates 7,000 masks found in storage
No, there's not a national lockdown: A look at debunked rumors
Business owners answer call for N-95 mask donations
Durham K-9 finds $3.5M worth cocaine in storage unit
Show More
Italy records smaller increase in coronavirus cases for 2nd day
16-year-old, 21-year-old ID'd as 2 killed in Cumberland Co. shooting
Loan deferments available during coronavirus pandemic
18-year-old shot while sleeping dies in Harnett County
All signs point to Tokyo Olympics being postponed
More TOP STORIES News