Garth Brooks tour rescheduled in Charlotte due to coronavirus pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new date has been set for the Garth Brooks concert in Charlotte.

The country music superstar, like everybody else, had to change up his plans due to the COVID-19 health crisis affecting the entire planet.

Brooks was scheduled to play the Queen City for the first time in more than 22 years on May 2. That concert date has been rescheduled to June 13.

"Like so many people right now, I just want to get back to what I do. Knowing these shows are eventually going to happen makes me happy," Brooks said.

All tickets already purchased for May 2 will be honored on June 13.



According to Brooks' publicist, tickets for the show sold out in 90 minutes. The show is expected to be the largest paid crowd in the history of Bank of America Stadium.

Brooks has more than 148 million records sold and is the 13-time CMA-ACM Entertainer of the Year.

Note: The video in this article is from a previous update.
